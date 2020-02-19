Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar Says She Is Open To Doing Action Movies Now

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is all set to make its premiere on ColorsTV on February 22, 2020. Just like the previous seasons of the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will feature a group of brave contestants who will have to perform and overcome terrifying and deadly tasks to win.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is hosted by the massively renowned action director, Rohit Shetty. One of the contestants on the show, Amruta Khanvilkar, recently gave an interview with an international news agency, where she revealed her ambitions post Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Amruta Khanvilkar talks about her plans after Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Speaking to an international news agency, Amruta Khanvilkar stated that she just hopes that once all her episodes go on air, she would get more roles where she got a chance to do action and stunts. She added that there is a certain fearlessness that she had and that after participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, she was more confident to take risks. Amruta Khanvilkar believed that for her and the rest of the contestants, it was comparatively easy to do action sequences than what they did in the reality show.

Amruta Khanvilkar further added that in the show, there is an element of unpredictability whereas, in films, everything is choreographed and there are retakes too. She also stated that the way women-oriented films are becoming common in the mainstream entertainment space, action films for women should also become the same because she believes that women are no less than men when it comes to action. Amruta Khanvilkar also spoke about her experience of filming for the show.

She said that this was her first time in Bulgaria and she had a great time. She also knew that people must be thinking about how someone could feel happy in 45-degree temperature, but she called herself a typical Maharashtrian who would rather have summers than winter. She further jokingly added that she felt super lazy whenever she went to her in-laws' place in Delhi during winter, which was why she actually enjoyed the summer of Bulgaria.

