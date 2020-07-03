'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’ Extended: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin To Join Special Edition

The shooting of several television shows that were once halted due to the ongoing global pandemic, has been resumed once again. Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale which was also delayed as it had not finished filming before the COVID-19 lockdown, is back in the action mode. Now with things getting back on track, as per reports, the channel has decided to extend the show by eight episodes. Reportedly, the extended segment will feature contestants from previous editions, like writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Aly Goni.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 to air special edition episodes

According to reports, a source associated with the show made the revelation that the above-mentioned stars have been roped as the best contestants of previous editions, and the shooting for the special edition will commence from July 21. The source further reportedly said that the channel had also approached Karan Patel who will be seen in the finale of the ongoing season, but he has taken up a fiction show and hence, is unavailable for the same. Apart from this, the source also revealed that the channel creators are in talks with other old contestants like Nia Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar. However, there is still no clarity as to when will the special edition hit the small screen.

Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi's Rani Chatterjee Seeks Mumbai Police's Help, Says 'might End Her Life'

Read: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' June 28, 2020: Karan Patel In The Elimination Zone

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's finale was going to be filmed in Bangkok, but according to the latest reports, the episode will now be shot in the city of Mumbai. According to a recent report from an entertainment portal, the finale for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was supposed to be filmed in Bangkok. In fact, the crew had even planned for air tickets, activities, and accommodation. However, all plans had to be cancelled once the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed by the Government of India. Moreover, their flights to Bangkok were cancelled once international travel was barred.

According to the report by the entertainment portal, Rohit Shetty wanted to film the finale in Ramoji Film City at Hyderabad once the Bangkok plans were canned. However, the studio turned down Rohit Shetty's KKK10 crew, as the number of people on KKK10's set would exceed that permitted by the Telangana government. Further, the report claimed that KKK10 finale would be shot in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Maharashtra government has permitted filming in the city as long as the number of people is limited.

Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's Tejasswi & Shivin's Recent Task Will Leave You In Splits; Watch

Read: Finale For 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' To Be Shot In Film City Mumbai?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.