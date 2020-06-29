'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' June 28, 2020: Karan Patel In The Elimination Zone

The telecast of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was stopped on March 29, 2020, due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now after a halt of around three months, Colors TV has bought back the show on Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM. The recent episode was aired on June 28, 2020. Check out the update about a recent episode.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 update: June 28, 2020

In the first stunt on the partner week episode, the two partnered contestants had their legs tied together with their neck inside a box full of insects. They had to drag themselves to a point an open the box to complete the task. Shivin Narang was asked to pick up names from a box filled with mice. Balraj Syal chooses Karishma Tanna as her partner and Tejasswi Parkash teamed up with Shivin Narang. Karan Patel said that he is afraid to do the task. Rohit Shetty consoled him. Karan, later partnered with Dharmesh Yelande.

Karan Patel was seen nervous while Dharmesh backed him. The two went first to perform the task, Dharmesh chooses to be in the box of snakes while Karan in the box of mice. As the mice were put in the box, Karan refused to do the stunt, Rohit Shetty gave him confidence and the task begins. Before reaching the touchpoint, Karan got anxious and abort the task.

Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash go next. They struggle a lot to maintain the coordination between each other. Karan Patel gives them direction. Shivin and Tejasswi open the box and completes the task.

Balraj Syal and Karishma Tanna perform the task last. They kept the right coordination and went on to complete the task in record time. After the task end, Rohit Shetty announced the result with Balraj and Karishma doing the task in six minutes, followed by Shivin Narang and Tejasswi in 15 minutes. Karan Patel gets the Fear Fand and joins Karishma. The two have to perform the next stunt.

The second stunt takes place between Karan Patel and Karishma Tanna. Rohit Shetty reveals the stunt, where two contestants have to go underwater and lock themselves in a cage. Rohit tells Karan to go fast and partners him with Balraj Syal. The two have an argument with Balraj refusing to do the stunt. Later the host reveals that it was a prank with Balraj and tells the real stunt. The contestants would be in an underwater cage, they had to come out of the cage and touch the given point. Karan Patel teams up with Dharmesh Yelande and Karishma Tanna chooses Tejasswi Prakash as her partner.

Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande performances the stunts first. After a few minutes in the task, Karan Patel signals to abort the task saying that his head is paining. Rohit Shetty and others get shocked. Karan says that he thinks he does not deserve to be in the show. Karishma Tanna and Tejasswi Prakash go next. They performed the task well. As Karan aborted the task, Karishma’s Fear Fanda is taken by Rohit. Karan goes into the elimination stunt and will be joined by two more contestants.

