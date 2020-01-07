Khloe Kardashian Looks Unrecognisable As A Brunette In Kendall's Throwback Video | WATCH

Kendall Jenner recently took to Instagram and uploaded a throwback video where Khloe Kardashian is giving a bath to little Kylie Jenner, who is still a toddler. A major noticeable detail in this video is Khloe Kardashian’s hair. The Kardashian sister looks completely different as a brunette who now sports a blonde lob. In the video, Kendall Jenner, who was two-years-old at that point, is sitting close to Kylie as she gets a bath. Read on to know more details about this story.

Khloe Kardashian from brunette to blonde

Khloe Kardashian and all the Kardashian-Jenner clan have gone through a massive transformation over the years. This steady transformation is visible on their hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But recently, a video uploaded by Khloe Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner took the internet by storm.

In this video, Khloe Kardashian is in her teenage years along with her two sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner who are still toddlers. In the video, Khloe Kardashian is giving a bath to Kylie Jenner in the kitchen sink. But more than the video just being endearing, Khloe Kardashian fans got to see Khloe in a completely different avatar.

A teenage Khloe Kardashian is sporting brunette hair. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looks unrecognisable as the 35-year-old reality star now sports a blonde lob and even went platinum blonde previously. This look has left her fans completely shocked. A brunette Khloe Kardashian is talking to her stepfather Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner, who is shooting the video. Khloe then goes on to explain to him why she chose to give Kylie a bath in the kitchen sink rather than the bathtub.

The video then continues with Caitlyn Jenner engaging in a conversation with her daughter Kendall Jenner who was only two at that point. Kendall Jenner fans also could not help but fall in love with her pigtail look as a little girl. Whereas Kylie Jenner fans were loving a never-before-seen throwback video of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. Watch this adorable throwback video shared by Kendall Jenner here.

