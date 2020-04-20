Khloe Kardashian Plays Tag With Daughter True Thompson Amid Lockdown

In this time of quarantine, Khloe Kardashian is spending her time with her family and is enjoying her time. Recently. she was seen enjoying a game of tag with her daughter True Thompson. The reality TV star shared the clip on her Instagram. Take a look at Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson playing tag here.

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson play tag

In the video shared by Khloe Kardashian, True can be seen chasing her mother around the water fountain during the time of lockdown. True is seen in ’90s theme as she adorns a pair of ripped denim jean shorts with a vintage-inspired red fabric underneath. She wore a navy blue bodysuit that looked like something from her aunt Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS line. Other than this, True Thompson opted for a fresh pair of white sneakers and her favourite dainty heart necklace and diamond studs. She was also seen sporting mini buns completing her look.

In the video, Khloe Kardashian can be seen saying “I got you! Oh no, I got you! Oh my gosh!” as True Thompson chased her mother. The video was recorded by Khloe as she ran backward to record the video. True Thompson is seen have a blast as she runs around the stunning outdoor courtyard, which reminds fans of a lavish Italian villa.

Khloe Kardashian also celebrated True Thompsons' second birthday recently. Khloe filled the house with pink balloons for her daughter's birthday. She got not one but two cakes from North Hollywood’s House of Pastry featuring True’s favourite character: Poppy from Trolls. Take a look at the pictures here to know more.

