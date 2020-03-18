Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Fan Speculation About Getting Back With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been trending since September 2016. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has revived the same topic with her recent Instagram post. Khloe Kardashian recently shared a picture with her daughter, True. Khloe captioned her post with, “ The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!”. This certainly got the fans thinking if Khloe and Tristan Thompson are together. Read more about Khloe Kardashian’s recent Instagram post.

Khloe Kardashian denies getting back with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian’s post with her daughter, True Thompson has excited the fans. This is because of the caption Khloe wrote. A number of fans have been expressing their views about Khloe and Tristant being back again. A fan of her has directly asked Khloe about the real reason behind her caption. Khloe also replied to the fan’s comment by writing, “It means her parents love her beyond measure".

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been one of the most controversial relationships of Hollywood. It is because there were a number of rumours that claimed that Tristan has cheated on Khloe. During a KUWTK episode, she revealed that Tristant was trying to win her back by saying, “Right now, the most I can handle is a co-parenting relationship...Tristan wants more than that”.

