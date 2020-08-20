'Khuda Haafiz' Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi Gives A Sneak-peak Of Struggles Behind The Camera

Khuda Haafiz actor Shivaleeka Oberoi has been receiving praises for her latest release. The actor was last seen in Yeh Saali Ashiqui, but her performance in Khuda Haafiz brought her in the limelight. The actor's recent post on Instagram spoke a lot about the struggle that goes behind a shot for a film and everything that happens behind the camera.

Shivaleeka Oberoi shows struggle behind the camera

Shivaleeka Oberoi is quite an active social media user. Ever since the release of the film, she has been sharing a lot of behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of Khuda Haafiz. Recently too, Shivaleeka shared a series of pictures from the sets of her recent release. Shivaleeka Oberoi shared a picture sitting in a black outfit as she was seen smiling. Along with the picture, she shared the memory of it and wrote that she was wondering how she managed to smile for the picture as she was exhausted because of shooting for long hours.

Shivaleekha Oberoi shared another video and that particular scene from the film was full of emotions and pain as Sameer manages to find Nargis only to get separated again. The video showed the real side of what happens behind the camera as the team faced technical issues while shooting for a scene in a tiny corridor. Along with the picture and the video, Shivaleekha Oberoi also wrote that many don't know the issues faced by the team behind the camera, and thus she decided to post the video, in order to show them the other side of the coin.

Shivaleeka Oberoi’s movie Khuda Haafiz was released on an OTT platform on August 14, 2020. The film starred Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role opposite Shivaleeka Oberoi while actors like Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Panditt were seen in supporting roles. The film was set during the financial crisis of 2007-2008 and was inspired by true events. The film followed the story of a man named Sameer, who races against time to rescue his kidnapped wife Nargis, who gets trapped in flesh trader.

