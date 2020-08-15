'Sadak 2' Trailer, Boycott 'Gunjan Saxena' And Other Recent Bollywood Controversies

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, netizens and celebs reignited the discussion about nepotism in Bollywood. Many fans felt like Sushant Singh Rajput's death was somehow related to nepotism and that he was forced to end his own life my Bollywood bigwigs who discriminated against him. Due to this fight against nepotism in Bollywood, many star kids have faced backlash on social media.

Actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and other star kids have been called out on social media for making their debut through family ties in Bollywood. Fans are also boycotting many star kids and are promising to not watch any upcoming films that feature them. Due to this battle against nepotism in Bollywood, multiple films ran into controversy. Here is a look at some of the recent Bollywood controversies.

Sadak 2 Trailer

Sadak 2's trailer was recently released online by the filmmakers. However, netizens immediately turned against the film as it starred Alia Bhatt in a lead role. Alia Bhatt is one of the central figures in the current nepotism debate in Bollywood, and fans believe that she only got a break in the film industry due to her family.

Due to the currently anti-nepotism sentiment, netizens started to dislike the trailer for Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2. In fact, some are now claiming that the Sadak 2 trailer is now the most disliked movie trailer of all time. The trailer for Sadak 2 currently has over 7.4 million dislikes on Youtube.

Gunjan Saxena reviews

Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is also facing backlash from netizens. The trailer for the movie was also disliked by the anti-nepotism crowd on social media. After the movie's release on Netflix, many fans started review bombing the film due to the fact that it starred Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Several netizens also promised to boycott the film as they felt like Janhvi Kapoor was another example of nepotism in Bollywood.

Khuda Haafiz Movie

Amid the nepotism debate, Disney+Hotstar announced that they will release multiple Bollywood films on their platform in their new Multiplex event. The films set to release during this event are The Big Bull, Dil Bechara, Lootcase, Khuda Haafiz, Sadak 2, Laxmmi Bomb, and Bhuj. To promote this event, Disney+Hotstar started a live stream with various stars from the films.

However, Vidyut Jammwal, the lead of Khuda Haafiz, was not called for the live event. Many fans felt like this was another example of nepotism in Bollywood, as Vidyut Jammwal was an outsider. The live event predominantly featured Bollywood superstars and star kids. New actors and outsiders were completely omitted from the event.

