Filmyzilla Leaks 'Khuda Haafiz' Full Movie Download Post Its OTT Release

Another new film has been leaked by Filmyzilla. The latest victim to fall prey to the notorious piracy site is the Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz. This film is directed by director Faruk Kabir and recently released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Filmyzilla leaks Khuda Haafiz full movie download

Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi starrer Khuda Haafiz released on Disney+Hotstar on August 14, 2020. The trailer of the film, Khuda Haafiz was released on July 25. The lead actor of the film, Vidyut Jammwal, took to social media to announce the news. The film is helmed by Faruk Kabir, and the story of the film revolves around a man who is on a mission to find his missing wife.

Khuda Haafiz is an action thriller drama set against the backdrop of the 2008 recession and tells the story of a man named, Sameer Choudhary. Sameer, played by Vidyut Jammwal is on a search of his missing wife, Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), in a foreign land.

In the film, Nargis moves to a fictitious country in the Gulf as there is a shortage of work due to recession. However, soon, Sameer Choudhary receives a call from his wife who informs him that she is in danger. The protagonist then sets on a task to go on a mission to find his wife, which leads him to the gloomy world of international human trafficking.

Efforts are taken to curb the leaks by Piracy sites

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. Though all their efforts seem to be in vain as sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz and Filmyzilla keep on emerging every day in the country.

The piracy issue is also being growing fast due to increased practice and usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs and much more.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

