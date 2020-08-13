What Time Does Khuda Hafiz Release On Hotstar? All About The Vidyut Jammwal Starrer

Khuda Hafiz is a new romantic film that is soon to be released on August 14th. Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi play the lead roles in the film directed by Faruk Kabir. The film is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak & Abhishek Pathak, while co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi & Aditya Chowksey. The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, Shiv Panditt, among others. The movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex soon. The film is a story of a real-life man who falls head over heels in love and gets married during the last recession in 2009. The story will trace their journey and how they settle abroad in their lives.

Khuda Hafiz release date 2020

Vidyut Jammwal starrer movie Khuda Hafiz would be releasing on August 14th as a part of a 7 film release by the OTT platform called Disney+ Hotstar. Khuda Hafiz release time would be at 7.30 pm, like most Hotstar releases. After his successful stint with action-packed films, Vidyut Jammwal is all set to stray away from the genre feature in a full-fledged romantic movie.

Vidyut Jammwal has proved his acting talent as an action hero with films like Commando, Force, Bullett Raja, etc. Vidyut was last seen in the crime drama film titled Yaara, helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The film has an ensemble cast which includes actors like Shruti Haasan, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, and Kenny Basumatary in prominent roles. The movie is all about the rise and fall of four friends who carry out certain operations across the India-Nepal border. The film recently released on Zee5 on July 30, 2020.

All about Khuda Hafiz on Hotstar

The trailer of the film Khuda Hafiz was released on July 26 and it showcased the journey of a husband’s search for his missing wife, in a foreign country. The actor will be seen playing the role of Sameer Choudhary, while Shivaleeka Oberoi will essay the role of his missing wife, Nargis. Sameer’s search leads him to make some shady discoveries about human trafficking. The cinematography of the movie is done by Jitan Harmeet Singh while it is produced by Panorama Studios. The filming of Khuda Hafiz has been done across Uzbekistan, Mumbai, and Lucknow. Khuda Hafiz's director Faruk Kabir last directed the film titled The Awakening. Vidyut Jammwal will be seen opposite Shivaleeka Oberoi who recently debuted with Yeh Saali Aashiqui.

Promo Image courtesy: Vidyut Jammwal Instagram

