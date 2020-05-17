Khushi Kapoor Gets Candid About Her Insecurities, Claims She's 'kind Of Shy And Awkward'

Just like her elder sister Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor has also documented her insights while under quarantine along with a video montage of some of her precious memories with her mom, late actor Sridevi, father Boney Kapoor and actor sister Janhvi Kapoor. Through the voiceover, Khushi Kapoor has opened up about the complexes and insecurities that she has had to face every day, given the spotlight that she has to endure. The video is a mix of some of her childhood memories as well as some of the more recent ones from New York where she is reportedly studying.

Have a look:

Read | Janhvi Kapoor shares a guide on 'ways to annoy' sister Khushi Kapoor amid lockdown

Khushi started the voiceover by sharing, “I don’t think I’m the person I want to be yet but I definitely think I’m growing. It’s so rewarding to see people show so much appreciation towards me when I have not even done anything to deserve it yet. I have the power to make someone else happy, it just makes this all the more worth it.”

Read | Khushi Kapoor not pleased with Janhvi's dance steps; watch adorable throwback video

She has been under the spotlight from a very young age and in the video has addressed the way she developed ‘self-esteem issues and insecurities’ because of the criticism from people. She goes on to say, “ I’m kind of shy and awkward. Obviously, sometimes, the hate gets to you, especially being so young. I just want people to know I am a real person. I didn’t really know how to handle it, so my self-esteem issues and insecurities stem from that. As a child, it affected the way I saw my parents. I didn’t look like my mom and I didn’t look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn’t the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress.”

Read | Khushi Kapoor seems to have “glown up” gracefully over the years, watch video

She concluded the voiceover with the revelation that she has learnt to love herself and has been trying to overcome the self-doubt with every passing day. She said, “You just have to learn to be okay with yourself and in your own skin. I think that the way to deal with it is to... put yourself out there and do whatever you feel like doing. I feel like people will appreciate you for it.”.

Read | When Sonakshi Sinha and Khushi Kapoor wore a Zara Umrigar gown; who carried it better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.