When Sonakshi Sinha And Khushi Kapoor Wore A Zara Umrigar Gown; Who Carried It Better?

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is not just known for her movies but also for her exceptional Instagram skills. Her fashion choices have always been at par and she serves as a fashion icon for many people on Instagram. Khushi Kapoor, who is the sister of actor Janhvi Kapoor, is also known to be a fashionista and one can see it on her Instagram. Khushi is often seen wearing amazing apparel for star-studded events and her public appearances. Take a look at the times when both wore the same nude gown made by designer Zara Umrigar.

Sonakshi Sinha in Zara Umrigar gown

Zara Umrigar is known for designing stunning, feminine gowns which have been worn by many international celebrities. Take a look at the stunning Zara Umrigar gown which completely accentuates Sonakshi's features and style. The nude colour gown is embellished with silver beads and a sweetheart neckline.

Sonakshi's sparkly outfit seems perfect for any sort of occasion. In this look, Sonakshi has paired her beautiful nude gown with transparent heels while for hair and makeup she opted a middle-parted hairdo as well as a smoky eye look.

Khushi Kapoor in Zara Umrigar gown

Khushi Kapoor came dressed up in a beaded Zara Umrigar gown for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding festivities in Udaipur. Her parted hair and her metallic golden heels looked perfect with her glamourous gown. While Sonakshi went completely off accessories in her look, Khushi Kapoor chose for a full accessorised avatar by opting for gold bangles, gold rings and even ruby earrings to complete her look. For makeup, she went for a smoky eye and a nude makeup look.

Promo Image courtesy: Zara Umrigar Instagram

