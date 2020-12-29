Khushi Kapoor Shows Off Her New Tattoos In The Glamorous Candid Picture; Take A Look

Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of her looking all glamorous. In the picture, the picture, Khushi can also be seen showing off her new tattoos. The actor also went on to leave a sweet caption with the post. On seeing the picture, fans went all out to comment on all things positive and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi Kapoor shared a picture of herself where she can be seen sitting on the floor and is posing a candid for a candid picture. In the picture, one can also see her tattoos, one which appears to be a flower while the other one is a quote in English. The actor can also be seen donning an off-white top and a beige pant. She completed her look with a grey shrug, blue bag and a pair of shades. She also opted for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows, and glossy lips.

Along with the picture, Khushi also penned a sweet note and seems like she had a fun time. She wrote, “Sunday Funday”. Check out the picture below.

As soon as Khushi shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things positive and nice. The post went on to receive several likes and positive comments. Some of the users went on laud the actor for her stunning looks, while some went on to share many happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “Cute outfit cute tattoos cute girl”. While the other one wrote, “Love the vibe”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this picture, Khushi often keeps her fans entertained as she goes on to share several pictures and videos giving glimpses of her personal and professional life. The actor recently shared another glamorous picture of herself where she can be seen getting some vitamin D. In the picture, the actor can be seen relaxing in the garden and is striking a glam pose. The actor donned a floral shirt and high waist denim. Fans could not stop gushing over how stunning the actor looks in the picture. Take a look at the picture below.

