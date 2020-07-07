Khushi Kapoor Talks About Working With Her Family, Reveals Her Appreciation For Improv

In a recent video doing the rounds on social media, Khushi Kapoor can be seen talking about her plans to join the Hindi film industry. She speaks about how she would like to work with her family members one day but has a few things to do before getting to it. She also speaks about her love for improv as a craft, while talking about her experience in a renowned film academy.

Khushi Kapoor on joining the film industry

A video of Khushi Kapoor has lately been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, she can be seen talking about her career plans and her wish to work with her family. She also indirectly indicates that she will work in the films as soon as possible. In the video, Khushi Kapoor can be seen speaking about her family background and how she is related to the film industry as a whole. She also reveals that even though her entire family is in the film business, she has only seen it from a distance.

Khushi also spoke about the film academy and how it has helped her learn the process of acting and excelling at it. Khushi Kapoor also speaks about her intentions of working with her family someday. However, she wishes to establish herself and prove her place before working with her family. She is also of the stance that the only way to get it right is to immerse oneself completely in the art and get the best results.

While talking about the most educative and enjoyable part of her film academy learning, Khushi Kapoor expressed the interest that she has in the concept of improv. She says that she enjoyed almost every part of her learning experience but the most favourite has been acting in films and improvising. She says that she likes working with her classmates and acting in films as it makes her feel like she is in an actual movie, which she really likes. She adds that her experience there has been incredible as she has learnt a number of things from it.

Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

