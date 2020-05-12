Kiara Adavani Gets Candid About Her Love Life & Shares Secrets About Her Firsts And Lasts

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani made her debut with her 2014 movie Fugly. The diva rose to fame with her impressive performance in the movie M.S. Doni: The Untold Story. She has always made heads turn with her stunning fashion choices. From casual to classy, Kiara Advani has mastered the art and has given major fashion goals to many.

Whether it is for her successful stint in Kabir Singh or her personal life, Kiara Advani has always been the talk of the town. In an interview with a portal, Kiara Advani was seen giving insights about her personal life. In the video shared by the portal, the diva can be seen playing a question-answer round. The interview begins with the 'Firsts and Lasts' round. Have a look at the answers here:

Firsts and Lasts round:

First celebrity Kiara fan-girled over?

Kareena Kapoor Khan

First designer label she owned?

Louis Vuitton Bag

First gossip she heard about herself?

She is working on the movie 'Fugly'

Last person she gave a gift to?

Kiara's manager Jubin

Last meal she ate?

Smoothie Bowl

The interview then movies towards 'All about Love' round. This round saw Kiara Advani answering questions related to her love life. The diva was seen disclosing many secrets about herself

Lamest Valentine's Day tradition

Gifting stuffed toys

How would she rescue from a boring blind date?

My friend's dog fell sick

Will she block her ex or keep in touch with them?

Keep in touch with them

What is next in store for Kiara Advani?

On the professional front, Kiara Advani was last seen Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. The diva has a dozen interesting projects lined up in her Kitty. Kiara Advani will next feature in Laxxmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar. It is a horror-comedy movie and the remake of the South film Muni 2: Kanchana. The actor will also be seen in a biographical war action movie Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

She has also collaborated with Anees Bazmee for the psychological comedy horror movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie is a standalone sequel of the 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in pivotal roles. Lastly, she will star in Abir Sengupta directed Indoo Ki Jawani.

