Kiara Advani's Throwback Pics From Her Jungle Safari Would Invoke Wanderlust In You

Kiara Advani's pictures of vacationing at the beach have been quite popular among her fans. And the pictures that she has shared while on a jungle safari will make you want to go on a holiday. Kiara Advani shared these throwback pictures on her Instagram account. Here are some of Kiara Advani's throwback photos amidst nature.

Kiara Advani's throwback safari walk pictures

Kiara Advani travelled to an African jungle to bring in the New Year with her friends. She shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram account and seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the gift of nature. Kiara Advani also took holiday fashion to another level with her beige colour safari suite and those radiator glasses.

She carried a safari stick in her hand and carried a Louis Vuitton bag. Her cap matched her outfit making her look radiant under the sun. In one video, she was seen in a jeep safari as a giraffe passed by her vehicle. In another video, the actor was looking at a landscape using a pair of binoculars.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor & 'Kabir Singh' Have Same 'concern' For Kiara Advani; Read His Witty Reply

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's Bajirao Mastani And Other Films In Which The Heartbroken Stole The Show

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in the Netflix movie Guilty and is all set to make an appearance in three different movies in 2020. Kiara Advani's movies Indoo Ki Jawaani, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Laxmmi Bomb are slated to release this year. The movie Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of the south Indian film Muni 2: Kanchana and her movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiya.

Also Read: Kiara Advani Shares A Quarantine-themed Meme Of 'Guilty' & It Is Super Relatable; See Pic

Also Read: Kiara Advani's Transformation From 'Preeti' In 'Kabir Singh' To 'Nanki' In 'Guilty'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.