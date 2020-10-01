Kiara Advani Shares Stunning Boomerang As She Gets 'back On Sets', Says 'Let's Shoot'

On Wednesday night, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle and posted a stunning boomerang in which she could be seen flaunting a gun. Kiara was all decked up in a red formal suit. She tied a high ponytail and opted for bold red lip colour. By the looks of it, Kiara was busy prepping up for one of her scenes in her upcoming outings. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Let’s Shoot! back on Set! #WorkMode."

Soon, Kiara Advani's video was flooded with comments. While many dropped hearts, many also dropped awestruck emoticons on the post. However, later, Kiara limited the comments on her video.

Kiara Advani: 'Let's shoot'

Also Read | Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Also Read | Shruti Haasan Opens Up About Working In The Film Industry; Says She's Paid 'heavy Prices'

Kiara Advani's movies

As per the recent report of Mid-day, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan are all set to collaborate with director Raj Mehta for a romantic-drama. More so, the movie will also star Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor as Varun’s parents. The makers of the film are planning to begin shooting by the end of October. The report also added that the production team is already in the city of Chandigarh for the groundwork.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan to essay Kiara Advani's role in 'Lust Stories' Telugu remake? Know details

Kiara Advani has a couple of films lined up in the kitty. She will be seen in the upcoming film, Indoo Ki Jawaani, alongside Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua. Kiara has been teasing fans with back to back posters and videos from the film, amping up the expectations among moviegoers. The makers of Indoo Ki Jawaani released the first song from the flick titled Hasina Pagal Deewani, by Mika Singh that garnered a lot of love.

Kiara is also a part of the much-awaited Akshay Kumar starrer titled Laxmmi Bomb which is releasing on an OTT platform on November 9. Moreover, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the movie is all set for a theatrical release in Australia, New Zealand, and UAE on the same date. A few days ago, Akshay unveiled a motion poster of Laxmmi Bomb. However, Kiara Advani's first look is not yet revealed. Laxmmi Bomb also stars Sharad Kelkar and is helmed by Raghava Lawrence.

Also Read | Sophie Turner Says She Would 'kill To Go Back' To The X-Men Film Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.