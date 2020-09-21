Kiara Advani Shares Sister Appreciation Post, Says 'everything’s Better' With Her

Kiara Advani recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures with her sister Ishita Advani. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, 'Everything’s better when your sister is with you'. In the pictures, Kiara and Ishita can be seen enjoying their weekend in the greens. Take a look at Kiara Advani's Instagram post.

Kiara's pictures with sister Ishita Advani

Shared on September 20, Sunday, in these Instagram pictures, Kiara Advani can be seen posing with her younger sister Ishita Advani. The images are from the siblings' weekend trip to somewhere in nature's delight. One can see Kiara wearing a khaki dress. Ishita also wore a similar outfit, a denim dress. The Indoo Ki Jawani actor shared two selfies and a boomerang video. In the video, the Advani sisters can be seen running towards the camera, with Ishita chasing Kiara.

Fans call them 'Pretty'

Fans were quick to share their reactions on the lovely Instagram post shared by Kiara. Anmol Thakeria Dhillon commented on Kiara's post, 'Wanna see a picture with Mishs new hair tooo ðŸ§’ðŸ»', while actor Mansha Bahl called Kiara Advani 'pretty'. One of the actor's fan pages wrote, 'You just made my day Better with these beautiful pics of yours'. Another fan comment read as 'You both are actually very beautiful'. Check out more comments below.

Kiara Advani's upcoming projects

On the work front for Kiara, the actor was last seen in the Netflix movie, Guilty. For her next, she has several films in her kitty. Recently, Kiara Advani shared an update about her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani. The comedy-drama film also features Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in prominent roles. She is also part of the cast ensemble of Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb. Apart from these, Kiara will also be seen in films including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Shershaah, opposite Vijay Meenu and Rahaao.

