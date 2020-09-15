Kiara Advani's 'Indoo Ki Jawani' To Be First Hindi Flick To Release In Theatres?

It has been almost six months since the movie theatres have been shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown. As a result, no films have been released in theatres and a few small, as well as big-budget films, were released on various OTT platforms. The producers of Indoo ki Jawani have now decided to release the film in theatres. Read on:

Indoo Ki Jawani to release in theatres?

Kiara Advani starrer Indoo ki Jawani is set to release in theatres during the COVID pandemic. It will be the first Hindi film to screen at the theatres. A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama that since movie theatres will reopen in the country by October, the makers of Indoo Ki Jawani will be looking to take advantage of this situation.

The source further revealed that even though there will be tough competition as soon as it resumes, Indoo ki Jawani will be one of the first films or even the first one to release in theatres. It is assumed that it could get a good response from the audience as they have been waiting to watch films at the theatres. The source also mentioned that it completely depends on the government if they allow the opening of cinemas in most regions of the country, and if not, the producers will have to think of an alternative plan.

Indoo Ki Jawani release date

Indoo Ki Jawani release date has not been revealed yet. However, it is expected to release in October. The makers of Indoo ki Jawani on September 14 dropped a video on the T-series channel. Kiara Advani shared the same video on her Instagram page. The video features Kiara Advani as she gives a sneak peek to her upcoming film Indoo ki Jawani. The promo mentions that 16 September will be the date of releasing the trailer. Kiara Advani says, "Main toh time se aa jaungi, date ke liye aap late mat hona!" which translates to, "I will be on the time, don't be late for a date!". Take a look at the promo video.

About Indoo Ki Jawani

Indoo Ki Jawani will be one of Kiara Advani's first movies to release amid the pandemic. The film is directed by Abir Sengupta and produced by Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar, Madhu Bhojwani, Divya Khosla Kumar, Niranjan Iyengar, Krishan Kumar, and Ryan Stephen. Indoo Ki Jawani cast includes Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal, and Mallika Dua in pivotal roles. As seen in the promo, Kiara Advani plays Indoo, a girl from the small town of Gaziabad, who tries finding love on dating apps and gets stuck in hilarious chaos.

