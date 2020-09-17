If Kiara Advani's ‘Hasina Pagal Deewani’ Took You Back To The 90s, Check Out This Playlist

Hasina Pagal Deewani is the latest addition to Bollywood’s remix playlist from the 90s. The song features Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal grooving to the amazing party number sung by Mika Singh. Fans have been pouring love for the song since its release. Several popular songs from the 90s have gotten their modern-day remixes and people have been enjoying these ever since. For those who liked Kiara Advani's 'Hasina Pagal Deewani', here are some best 90s songs that would cater to the same emotions.

Kiara Advani’s 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' and other 90s songs

Nachange Saari Raat - Stereo Nation

One of the best 90s songs for any 90s kid growing up was Nachange Saari Raat by Stereo Nation. The groovy song managed to get the party started regardless of time and place. The song was known for its amazing beats and groovy tune due to which it got immensely popular. The song has not been uploaded officially, however, the video of the song uploaded by fans has garnered over 9 million views. The song still continues to be one of the most favoured songs for any 90s kid.

Deewane To Deewane Hain - Shweta Shetty

Shweta Shetty gained massive popularity after the amazing hit Deewane To Deewane Hain. People still love listening to it for its catchy tune and amazing lyrics. The video has currently garnered over 5 million views from fans and continues to be one of the most favourited songs from the 90s. The song was also praised for being progressive and unique in nature at that time by many.

Kya Surat Hai - Bombay Vikings

Bombay Vikings was one of the most popular bands throughout the 90s. The band was famous for a number of songs and one of them was Kya Surat Hai. The video of the song is filled with quirky scenes and humorous acting done by the artists. The song too was quite groovy and had a place in the playlist for almost every 90s party back in the day.

Tu - Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam is among the few artists from the industry who dominated the 90s in Bollywood. The singer has sung countless hits during the 90s and surprises fans with his soulful voice even today. One such song that stuck with people just like many others was the song Tu from the album Kismat by Sonu Nigam.

Cheez Badi – Machine

Cheez Badi is another remix of the original song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast featuring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. The original song was from the film Mohra while the remake version was from the film Machine. Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast was one of the most loved songs and almost everyone loved the hook step of the song. Similarly, Cheez Badi too gained as much popularity as the makers managed to add a few new nuances to the song while keeping the retro version intact.

