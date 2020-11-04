Karwa Chauth: Kiara Advani Decorates Her Mother's Hands With Mehendi On The Occasion

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani won hearts with her picture on the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth 2020. Recently, she shared a photo of herself while applying Mehendi on the hands of her mother on social media. The actor is also visible twinning with her mom in the snap, which she posted through the stories section of the photo-sharing platform. Here is everything that you need to know about Kiara Advani's photos for Karwa Chauth 2020 preparation that you must check out.

Kiara Advani decorates her mother's hands with Mehendi

Kiara Advani took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself with her mother through her official handle on November 3, 2020, Tuesday. The actor helped her mom prepare for the festival of Karwa Chauth 2020, which is celebrated today. She also added a description to the picture by writing ‘Mehendi for Mama’. Moreover, Kiara Advani decorated her post with an adorable GIF of the henna tube.

Kiara Advani is visibly twinning with her mother in the recent candid photo. The duo has donned similar casual white and blue striped t-shirts. Meanwhile, the latter has spectacles. Check out Kiara Advani’s photo while assisting her mother for Karwa Chauth preparation.

Kiara Advani's work front

On the work front, Kiara Advani has been working on her upcoming flick Laxxmi alongside Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. Recently, the makers have also dropped Bam Bholle song, which fans have received well. The movie will mark its release on the OTT platform amid the pandemic. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will also appear in Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra, who will share the screen space with her for the first time. The actor also has Indoo Ki Jawaani in her kitty.

