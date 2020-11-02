For Kiara Advani & Vijay, It's All About Tying The Knot This Wedding Season; Watch Video

Actor Kiara Advani and Vijay Deverakonda were recently spotted in a very sweet video. In the post, both the actors can be seen trying to sit close to each other at a function. Take a look at the video and see what fans thought about the same

Also Read | Kiara Advani says she had to Google 'how to use a vibrator' for the Lust Stories scene

Kiara Advani's Instagram video with the Arjun Reddy actor

Also Read | Kiara Advani expected backlash over Kabir Singh, but upset film was 'reduced to one slap'

In the post, fans can spot an advertisement for a garment brand with South Indian superstar Vijay Deverakonda and Laxmii lead Kiara Advani. At the start of the video, fans see Vijay get up from his seat as he tries to find a new spot, next to Kiara, at the table. He finally is able to find a sear near an old lady. Fans then see that Kiara Advani is sitting next to the old lady when she asks the lady to shift where she is sitting and join her husband.

Also Read | Is Kiara Advani dating someone? Actor finally reveals her relationship status

Vijay seems to be mesmerised by Kiara and she adds 'Sitting together adds love in a relationship'. Vijay is then seen smiling in the video. Both the stars are seen dressed in lovely attires and Kiara also mentioned that brand's name in her caption.

Also Read | Kiara Advani shares glimpse of her getaway with friends, calls it 'peace within'

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Most fans left adorning emojis in the caption and also called Kiara a 'dream girl'. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit; Kiara Advani's Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda's girlfriend

Though the star hasn't officially confirmed who he is dating, many media outlets have pointed out that the actor could be dating Izabelle Leite. She is a Brazilian actor and model who has been seen in many movies. She made her debut in the 2012 film Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.

About Kiara Advani's Laxmii

Actor Kiara Advani will soon be seen in the movie Laxmii opposite Akshay Kumar The film is written and directed by Raghava Lawrence. It stars Akshay Kumar as Asif/Laxmii and Kiara Advani as Priya, Ayesha Raza Mishra as Ratna, Tusshar Kapoor as Gaurav, Sharad Kelkar as Laxmii, Tarun Arora and Ashwini Kalsekar as Ashwini. The film found itself in a bit of controversy earlier due to its name.

Promo Pic Credit: Kiara Advani and Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.