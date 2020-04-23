Richa Chadha's 'Love Sonia' Has Fun Facts That Fans Should Know, Read On

The very talented actor Richa Chadha made her Bollywood debut with Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! in 2008 and since then has been one of the audiences' favourite actor. The 33-year-old actor went on to work in hard-hitting films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Fukrey, Section 375, Panga, Masaan, Sarbjit and many more.

Richa Chadha's performance in all the above movies and especially in Love Sonia in 2018 was lauded by both critics and fans. Apart from Richa Chadha, this Tabrez Noorani film also starred the likes of Manoj Bajpai, Rajkummar Rao, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Freida Pinto, Mrunal Thakur, Riya Sisodia and others in lead roles.

Richa Chadha-starrer Love Sonia trivia

The actor duo of Sunny Pawar and Abhishek Bharate had also portrayed the roles of two brothers in the 2016 movie Lion before Love Sonia.

Tabrez Noorani made his directorial debut in Bollywood with Love Sonia in 2018.

Mrunal Thakur and Riya Sisodia were introduced in the movie and went on to receive bright reviews.

Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpai had worked two movies before starring in Love Sonia. They shared screen space in movies like Gangs Of Wasseypur and Aligarh.

Richa Chadha and Manoj Bajpai worked in Gangs Of Wasseypur before working in Love Sonia.

The movie Love Sonia has done commendably well in foreign cities like London and Melbourne.

Freida Pinto was sure that many myths regarding human trafficking would break free after the movie releases.

Mrunal Thakur used to execute pranks on fellow co-stars to lighten their moods on set. The intense character portrayal of every actor would leave everyone stressed out.

Richa Chadha and Freida Pinto’s costumes were brought directly from Mumbai red-light areas to keep the aesthetics of the movie intact. This also added to the authenticity on screen.

Riya Sisodia made her acting debut with Love Sonia in 2018.

Check out the trailer of the Richa Chadha starrer film, Love Sonia here below.

