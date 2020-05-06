Kiara Advani's 'Bharath Ane Nenu' Was Her Debut In Telugu Industry; Check More Trivia

Kiara Advani among the best actors in the industry today. Being from outside the industry, the actor has created a place of her own in Bollywood. Kiara is always appreciated for her beauty and her versatile acting skills. However, not many know about the notable work she has done in the South film industry.

In 2018, Kiara Advani played the lead character in Koratala Siva’s Bharath Ane Nenu, alongside Mahesh Babu. Prakash Raj also played a pivotal role in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around Bharat, a young graduate, who becomes the CM of Andhra Pradesh after his father's. He has no political knowledge and thus faces challenges in the process of reforming society. Here are the lesser-known facts about Bharath Ane Nenu. Read ahead to know more-

Bharath Ane Nenu’s lesser-known facts

This movie marks the debut of Kiara Advani in the Telugu movie industry.

This is the second collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Koratala Siva after the blockbuster Srimanthudu (2015).

During a fight scene in the movie, Bharat throws a goon on a glass table and says a dialogue "Rajakiyalo mundu Venaka chuskuntaru, table undani chuskovali kada bro". This dialogue was not part of the script, but penned by Siva Koratala instantly during the scene, which makes him a marvellous writer.

The movie is the first Telugu movie, excluding the Baahubali series, to gross over $9 million in the overseas markets. It grossed around $3.55 million in the USA alone.

It grossed around ₹62 crores worldwide on its opening day which is the highest ever for any Telugu movie, excluding the Baahubali series at the time of its release.

This is the biggest blockbuster of Mahesh Babu. It holds a record of earring ₹100 crores in two days.

Mahesh received first-ever Dadasaheb Phalke south award for his performance in this film.

NTR attended the pre-release event of the movie as a chief guest.

This is the first time Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani have been paired together on-screen.

