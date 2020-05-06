Kiara Advani Or Jennifer Winget: Who Carried The Floral Outfit Look Better?

Kiara Advani and Jennifer Winget are well-known names in the acting industry. Kiara Advani is among the best actors in the Bollywood industry today. Being from outside the industry, the actor has created a place of her own in Bollywood. Kiara Advani was last seen on-screen in Good Newwz (2019). Kiara is always appreciated for her beauty and her versatile acting skills. In addition, Kiara Advani is also well known for her fashion sense.

Jennifer Winget, on the other hand, is a very well-known face in the Indian television industry. The actor started her career with Hungama TV’s Karthika (2003) and hasn’t looked back since. Jennifer was last seen in Zee TV's web-series, Code M. Apart from her amazing acting skills, the actor is also famous for her amazing fashion sense. Here is who out of the two actors wore the floral outfit look better. Read ahead to know more-

Kiara Advani and Jennifer Winget- Who wore the floral outfit look better?

Kiara Advani is seen wearing a black colour halter neck maxi-dress. The dress has a floral print all over it and is frill from the york and below. Kiara has worn black boot heels along with her dress. She has left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition, and letting them flow naturally. Kiara Advani has applied nude makeup.

In comparison to Kiara Advani, Jennifer Winget is seen wearing a red colour sleeveless deep V-neck dress. The dress has floral prints all over it. Jennifer has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. She has worn a golden colour bracelet and ring. Jennifer has applied nude makeup.

