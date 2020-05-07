Kiara Advani's Stunning Selfies That Fans Should Check Out

Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani has come a long way in the Hindi film industry from her debut with Fugly to delivering an outstanding performance in Netflix’s film Guilty. Not only has she been delivering some outstanding performances, but Kiara also has been entertaining her fans regularly on social media. Her Instagram is proof of Machine actor's love for selfies. Here is a compilation of Kiara Advani’s selfie look-book for fans to take cues from.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Or Diana Penty | Who Draped Sequinned Saree Better?

Kiara Advani's best selfies

1. Selfie with designer Anita Shroff Adajania

2. After-election selfie

3. Birthday wishes for Ashvini Yardi

4. Selfie with director Karan Johar

ALSO READ: COVID-19 Lockdown: Kiara Advani Says She Prays Every Day To Get Back To Work

5. The Best Sandwich

6. Selfie with her make-up artist

7. A trip to Hyderabad

8. Preeti and Simmba in one frame

On the work front

Kiara Advani's recent Netflix release Guilty has managed to impress everyone. The film has received mixed reviews and fans seem to be enjoying it. Kiara will be next seen in films like Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Indoo Ki Jawani. These upcoming films of Kiara Advani are all set to release in 2020.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani's 'Bharath Ane Nenu' Was Her Debut In Telugu Industry; Check More Trivia

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Or Jennifer Winget: Who Carried The Floral Outfit Look Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.