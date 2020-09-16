Kiara Advani Says Indoo's Fav Singer Is Mika, Shares Fun Video Ahead Of New Song's Release

On Wednesday morning, Kiara Advani took to her Twitter and posted a fun video with Mika Singh. In the clip, Kiara introduces herself as Indoo Gupta from Ghaziabad. After which, Kiara as Indoo reveals that her favourite singer is Mika Singh. She calls up the latter and thanks him for his song. Indoo exclaims how she danced to the tunes of his song.

However, Mika, at first, fails to recognise her. After which, Mika recalls Indoo and the song too. More so, he asks her if it's Hasina Paagal Deewani. Mika further asks Indoo how will he and her fans watch the performance. The duo decides to unveil the song at 12 pm on September 16. As Mika disconnects the call, Kiara reminds fans to watch her new song titled Hasina Paagal Deewani which releases today. Kiara's video heaped praises from fans as they gushed to express excitement. A user wrote, "Waiting for Kiara to slay this song too."

Kiara teases fans with fun video ahead of Indoo Ki Jawani's song release

Kiara Advani recently gave a sneak peek into her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani as she posted a promo video of the film. The promo mentioned 'September 16' as the date. However, it left fans wondering if it was the film's trailer or the new song's release date. Sharing the video, Kiara wrote, "Main toh time se aa jaungi, date ke liye aap late mat hona!", which roughly translated to, "I will be on the time, don't be late for a date!".

About Indoo Ki Jawani

Helmed by Abir Sengupta, Indoo Ki Jawani stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. The film is produced by Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar, Madhu Bhojwani, Divya Khosla Kumar, Niranjan Iyengar, Krishan Kumar, and Ryan Stephen. Indoo Ki Jawani cast also features actors Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in pivotal roles. The film will entail the story of Indoo, a young girl from the small town of Gaziabad, who is on a hunt to find love on dating apps. Amid the process, she gets trapped into a series of hilarious events.

