Kiara Advani To Reunite With 'Indoo Ki Jawani' Maker Nikkhil Advani For Another Film?

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has gained immense popularity since the success of her last two films, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. This year, the releases of the actor have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic but seems like she is all set to on the screens once things get back to normal as she has many upcoming movies in her kitty. And now, if reported are to be believed, Kiara might be signing a new film soon.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Kiara is reportedly in talks with producer Nikkhil Advani for a film. The duo has already been collaborating for their upcoming film titled Indoo Ki Jawani which is expected to release this year. And now the makers are reportedly so happy with her that they have approached her for another project.

A source informed the portal that Advani will surprise everyone with her performance in Indoo Ki Jawani, which is now releasing on a digital platform. It was also said that she was really liked by Nikkhil Advani who produced the film, and has now decided to cast her into another project he's bankrolling. Unlike Indoo Ki Jawani, the film will be a rom-com that will also star an A-lister actor alongside Kiara. It was also revealed that the makers have just initiated the talks and are yet to sign her on the dotted line.

About Indoo Ki Jawaani

Helmed by Abir Sengupta, the film Indoo Ki Jawani stars Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in pivotal roles. Kiara Advani’s role in Indoo is said to be a girl from Ghaziabad who tries to find love on dating apps by swiping left and right but instead finds herself in a hilarious situation. The film has completed its filming process and is also expected to opt for a digital release. The makers of the film are yet to reveal more details about the film.

On the work front

Apart from Indoo Ki Jawani, the actor has many upcoming movies in her kitty. She will also be seen in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar. The film has also been up for an OTT release. Post that she will be seen in SherShaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Raj Mehta's next alongside Varun Dhawan.

