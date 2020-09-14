Kiara Advani Drops 'Indoo Ki Jawani' First Teaser, Says 'it's A Date' On September 16

Kiara Advani recently gave a sneak peek into her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani. Sharing the exciting news with her fans, Kiara took to her Instagram handle and posted a promo video of the film. The promo mentions that 'September 16 is the date', leaving it for fans to wonder if it's the film's trailer release date. Kiara wrote, "Main toh time se aa jaungi, date ke liye aap late mat hona!", which translates to, "I will be on the time, don't be late for a date!". Take a look at Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawani promo video.

'Indoo Ki Jawani' first promo out

On September 14, Monday, Kiara Advani shared this promo video on her official Instagram handle. In the video, she can be seen sitting somewhere in a small town lane. She first introduces herself as Indoo Gupta from Ghaziabad. Further in the video, Kiara says she wished to do something exciting and so she set up a date with her own self through a dating app. Kiara Advani's Instagram caption read as-

Main toh time se aa jaungi, date ke liye aap late mat hona! ðŸ˜‰ Wait just a little more to meet Indoo! #IndooKiJawani

Fans are left in splits

Fans and netizens have seemingly liked the promo. Many celebs and fans have reacted to the video. Malika Dua wrote, "Behen mujhse RAHA NAHIN JAA RAHA" which means she simply can't wait. One of the users commented, "Really excitedâ¤ï¸ first I think that was an add but it's your movie ðŸ˜ðŸ˜â¤@kiaraaliaadvani". Another fan reacted, "waiting for this one ki ðŸ’ž". Check out some more fans' comments below.

About 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'

Indoo Ki Jawaani is helmed by Abir Sengupta. Apart from Kiara Advani in the lead, the film also stars Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in pivotal roles. As seen in the promo, Kiara plays the role of Indoo, a girl from Ghaziabad who tries to find love on dating apps by swiping left and right. However, the film takes a twisty turn and she finds herself in a hilarious situation. Indoo Ki Jawani is slated to release on an OTT platform. However, the makers are yet to release any more information.

