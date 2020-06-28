Kiara Advani And Other Bollywood Actors Who Were Born In 1992; Read Details Here

Many renowned celebrities in the Hindi film industry are more or less of the same age. However, some of their fans are completely unaware of this fact. So, here are some of the Bollywood actors who were born in 1992 and will be turning 28 years this year. Read ahead to know more about these actors who are of the same age:

Also Read | Kiara Advani Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise, Says 'can't Believe This'

Bollywood actors who were born in 1992

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh was born on January 11, 1992. She is most commonly known for her work in Hindi films and television. As a child artist, Fatima Sana Shaikh was seen in movies like One 2 Ka 4 and Chachi 420. After a long gap from the industry, she played the character of Zoya in the Indian drama movie Tahaan.

In 2016, she portrayed Indian freestyle wrestler, Geeta Phogat in the sports drama biopic movie Dangal. The movie got screened at the Beijing International Film Festival. She has also played Zafira Baig, a warrior-archer thug in the epic action-adventure movie, Thugs of Hindostan.

Also Read | When Shahid Kapoor Admitted That Kiara Advani Would Look Good With Sidharth Malhotra

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty's date of birth is July 1, 1992. She first made an appearance in MTV India's TVS Scooty Teen Diva where she was the first runner-up. The actor then auditioned to become a VJ at MTV Delhi and got selected. Rhea Chakraborty has hosted several iconic MTV shows, including Pepsi MTV Wassup, TicTac College Beat, and MTV Gone in 60 Seconds.

In 2013, she turned to acting as she made her Bollywood debut with the film, Mere Dad Ki Maruti as Jasleen. In 2014 she played the character of Sonali in Sonali Cable. In 2017, she appeared in YRF's Bank Chor. She also made memorable cameo appearances in Arjun Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend and Dobaara: See Your Evil.

Also Read | Richa Chadha Or Kiara Advani: Who Carried The Faux Fur Look Better?

Kiara Advani

Alia Advani, professionally and commonly known as Kiara Advani was born on July 31, 1992. After making her Bollywood debut with the 2014 comedy Fugly, Kiara Advani had her first commercial success with a brief character in the 2016 sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Kiara rose to fame with the Hindi romantic drama Kabir Singh (2019) and the comedy-drama Good Newwz (2019).

In 2020, Kiara Advani also starred in Guilty, a Netflix thriller movie revolving around the issue of sexual assault. Kiara Advani will next be seen in Laxmmi Bomb, alongside Akshay Kumar. The movie is a remake of Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana. Kiara Advani will also be seen in the coming-of-age movie Indoo Ki Jawani, co-starring Aditya Seal.

She will also appear opposite Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra in a standalone sequel to the 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa and in a biopic of army officer Vikram Batra entitled Shershaah, respectively.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal And Kiara Advani's BTS From Commercial A Must-watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.