When Shahid Kapoor Admitted That Kiara Advani Would Look Good With Sidharth Malhotra 

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani were paired opposite each other in the Sandeep Vanga directorial Kabir Singh. Since then, the two celebs have been great friends. In the past, Machine actor Kiara and Jab We Met actor Shahid made an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show as BFFs. Recently, a throwback video from the show is going viral in which Neha Dhupia asks Kiara whether she is dating someone. Keep reading to know what Kiara answered.

When Shahid admitted that Kiara would look good with Sidharth

A throwback video of Shahid and Kiara from Neha Dhupia’s chat show has surfaced on social media and has grabbed the attention of many. The trio can be seen talking about Kiara’s relationship status. Neha asks Kiara whether she is dating someone. Kiara says that she hasn’t found love which is why she isn’t dating anyone. Continuing with the same question, when Neha Dhupia asks Shahid Kapoor whom would he set up Kiara with from the industry. She also asks him to justify his answer as he is Kiara's BFF.

In response to this, Shahid unapologetically says that she would look good with Sidharth Malhotra. Later, Shahid also adds that as a matter of fact, she would look good with anyone as Kiara is a pretty looking girl. For the unversed, it has been rumoured that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are dating each other since quite some time now. Although the two haven’t confirmed anything about their relationship, rumour mills are always buzzing about their budding romance.

A few days ago, actor Sidharth Malhotra found himself in a similar situation while interacting with fans on a live Instagram session. The Ek Villain actor was asked by a fan to describe Kiara Advani in one word. In response to this, the Marjaavaan actor said ‘Shershaah’. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be sharing screen space for the first time in the film Shershaah. The film will be a biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and will be helmed by Vishnu Varadhan.

