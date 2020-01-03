Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Spotted Together As They Return From Their Dubai Trip

With the New Year celebrations toning down, Bollywood celebrities have returned to the city after enjoying their brief break. Among several Bollywood celebrity couples like Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, rumoured couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani too caught the audience’s attention, as the duo returned to the city together from their Dubai vacation. Here are all the details.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted together post NYE celebrations

Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani jetted off last week reportedly to celebrate the New Year’s eve together. However, the celebrity couple enjoyed some quality time in Dubai but refrained from sharing any sneak-peek on their social media platforms. The couple, who returned to Mumbai today, was spotted by the paparazzi present at the airport. In a video shared online by a leading news portal, the duo can be seen turning heads, as they upped the style quotient with their sartorial choices. While Kiara Advani opted for beige cargo pants with a tangy coloured camisole with a camouflage jacket, Sidharth Malhotra chose a comfy athleisure and sports shoes. Sidharth Malhotra stayed back to pose for pictures with fans. Watch the video:

What's next for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will grace the big screen together for the first time with Shershaah. Helmed by Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah is a biographical film which is based on the life of the Kargil War veteran, Captain Vikram Batra. Expected to release in 2020, Shershaah is bankrolled by Karan Johar. The much-anticipated film also stars Ankita Goraya and Sahil Viad in the leading roles.

