Sidharth Malhotra Bids Goodbye To 2019 With Kisses, Reveals His New Year Plans

Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan opposite Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh, seems to be a busy man these days. The actor is currently preparing up for Vishnu Vardhan's upcoming flick Shershaah, alongside Kiara Advani. The movie will reportedly chronicle the story of Captian Vikram Batra, who laid his life for the protection of the country. As 2019 has come to an end, Sidharth, on December 31, took to his social media to share a round-up video of 2019, thanking his fans and well-wishers for showering love upon him.

Sidharth Malhotra bids adieu to 2019

After working hard for Shershaah, the Ek Villian actor Sidharth Malhotra has escaped with family, taking a break from his busy schedules. Malhotra is currently holidaying in Dubai and has time and again shared glimpses from his trip on social media. As the year comes to an end, Sidharth shared a video on his Instagram story revealing about his New Year plans and also wished his fans and well-wishers a safe Happy New Year. Showering them with kisses, he said, "2019 comes to an end and I am super excited for 2020. I get to travel with my family and loved ones. I wish you guys a very very Happy New Year. Have Fun. Stay Safe."

Sidharth Malhotra spills beans on Shershaah

Shershaah is based on the real-life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was in the news for recapturing Indian territories from the Pakistani thugs during the Kargil War of 1999. Though he died saving the lives of his people, he is still celebrated and loved by the countrymen for his bravery. Sidharth Malhotra, in an interview with an entertainment portal, revealed that he loved to be a part of content-driven movies. He further shared that the plot of Shershaah would be very intriguing.

