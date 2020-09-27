Did You Know Sidharth Malhotra's Debut Film Wasn't Supposed To Be 'Student Of The Year'?

Sidharth Malhotra initially wasn’t supposed to debut with 'Student of the Year'. The actor was originally planning to debut with the film Fashion. However, due to some circumstances and commitments, the actor had to decline the offer. As per reports by Pinkvilla, the actor had plans to join the cast of Fashion and was signed on for a pivotal role in the film.

Sidharth Malhotra was supposed to debut with 'Fashion'

However, at the time Sidharth Malhotra had certain commitments in terms of his modelling contract. Therefore, under contract, he was required to decline the film offers. The actor expressed that he would have loved to work on the film alongside the entire cast. However, due to certain commitments, he was bound to keep up with the contract. Thus, he couldn’t go through with the offer for Fashion, according to the portal.

Later in 2007, Sidharth Malhotra became the second runner up for the same fashion brand he was modelling for. Despite losing the opportunity to star in a Bollywood film, the actor still continued to pursue his dream and went on to work later on in Student of the Year which became a huge hit at the box office. The movie got immensely popular and even went on to get a second part.

However, in the second part, the cast of the film was changed. Since then, Sidharth Malhotra went on to work in a number of films. He earned himself a huge fan base and has cemented his place in Bollywood. He also revealed that he pursued acting as a career for the love of the art. Thus over the years, Sidharth Malhotra has managed to deliver exceptional films and has garnered a lot of love from the audience, according to the portal.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen next in Shershah which is a biopic based on Martyr Vikram Batra. The movie is set during the Kargil War and thus fans are excited to know more about the valiant soldier who laid down his life for the country. Fans of Sidharth Malhotra are also especially eager to watch his performance in the film after he impressed them in his previous outing, according to the portal.

