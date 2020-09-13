Pictures That Take You Inside Sidharth Malhotra's Designer Bachelor Pad

Gauri Khan has styled homes of several Bollywood stars including Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor Jacqueline Fernandez. Actor Siddharth Malhotra too approached the celebrity interior designer to redesign his bachelor pad. Sidharth Malhotra has been spending the lockdown indoors in his well-furnished house in Pali Hill, Bandra. From the pictures, one would indeed say that Gauri Khan has a marvellous taste in interior designing. Let's take a virtual tour of Sidharth Malhotra's bachelor pad in Mumbai.

Interiors of Sidharth’s bachelor pad

Vintage Apartment entrance

Sidharth Malhotra’s entrance is an old school one as compared to the rest of the modern designing in the house. An ‘I’ shaped wooden table is set against a black and white striped wall. Posters of Sidharth’s favourite films, which includes 80s iconic crime thriller movies, are hung on the wall. Illustrations of Martin Scorsese’s Good Fellas and Al Pacino’s Scarface feature over the wooden table with lamps and antiques.

Source: Gauri Khan's website

Sidharth Malhotra's cosy living room

Sidharth Malhotra's living room is a sophisticated one with a walnut treasure chest table set in front of an ochre leather sofa against a purple wall. Other couches surrounding his chest table are grey in colour. Lamps are placed on the sides of the ochre couch. A diffuser is resting on a Tom Ford coffee table book besides a potted money plant. Colourful framed photographs of urban cities are hung on the wall which gives a contrasting set up to the room. The monochrome cushions go well with the rug. Sidharth Malhotra’s Living room indeed looks very cosy.

Source: Gauri Khan's website

A relaxed dining room

Sidharth's dining room is in the shades of brown. A wooden six-seater in standing on a designer rug with a red and white floral piece that adds a bit of colour to space. Three lamps of varied sizes are suspending from the ceiling that light the dining room. The wall mirror makes the room look bigger in size.

Source: Gauri Khan's website

A walk-in closet

Sidharth is often seen sharing pictures from his closet on his social media. The huge wall to wall mirrors on in the closet makes it look like a bigger space. The frosted glass window allows soft light to enter the closest during the day time.

View from his balcony

A sea-facing apartment is always on everyone's bucket list. To ensure that the city is visible from inside the house, Gauri Khan made sure to put a floor to ceiling windows. Sidharth was seen chilling a lot in his balcony with his books, coffee and a white hammock hung in a corner of the balcony.

An exciting corner of his house

Sidharth's house is aesthetically pleasing and to add to it, his dressing look setup looks like a star-studded one. He has a wooden panelled mirror with makeup studio lights. The actor has used this space as a work from home setup during the quarantine. Take a look:

