Kiara Advani Spotted At Sidharth Malhotra's House In Bandra; See Photos

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has been busy promoting her upcoming movie, Indoo Ki Jawaani, alongside Aditya Seal. However, recently, the paparazzi spotted her at Sidharth Malhotra’s house in Bandra. Popular photographer Viral Bhayani snapped the star at her friend’s pad. Here is everything you need to know about Kiara Advani’s latest pictures. Read on:

Kiara Advani spotted at Sidharth Malhotra's house

Photographer Viral Bhayani snapped Kiara Advani at her friend and Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra’s house in Bandra. The series of pictures features the star sitting in her car. Advani is visibly talking to someone on the phone in the photos. She has donned a casual outfit and paired it with a face mask. The actor has also kept her hair loose for a complete look. Here are some of the pictures that you must check out right away:

Image credits: Viral Bhayani

Kiara Advani’s photos received numerous likes and comments on the photo-sharing platform. Moreover, fans and followers expressed their excitement for the duo. They also expresssed how much they wanted Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to share the screen space soon.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, actor Kiara Advani announced the release of Hasina Pagal Deewani song from Indoo Ki Jawaani. It would come out today on September 16, 2020, Wednesday. The film revolves around a Ghaziabad girl, who creates her account on dating apps. Featuring Aditya Seal in the lead role alongside Advani, the comedy-drama flick was to release in June 2020. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the makers had to postpone it. Kiara Advani also has Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar that will soon release on an OTT platform.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra last appeared in Marjaavaan alongside Tara Sutaria. The actor is working on his upcoming project opposite Kiara Advani in the lead role. He would star in the biographical war action movie Shershaah, featuring him in dual roles. The film revolving around the life of Param Vir Chakra Vikram Batra would showcase Malhotra as the titular character and his identical twin Vishal. While Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are sharing the screen space for the first time with Shershaah, it would also mark the directorial debut of Vishnuvarshan.

