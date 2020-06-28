Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif are two very popular names in the Bollywood industry. The two have time and again proved their versatility on screen, and now have taken over the fashion world too. Katrina Kaif Khan has always been the glamour girl of the industry, but Kiara Advani has also become a fashionista lately. Here is who out of the two actors wore the maroon colour blazer set better. Read ahead to know more:

Kiara Advani vs Katrina Kaif: Who wore maroon blazer set better?

Kiara Advani is seen posing in a maroon colour two-piece blazer set. She has worn golden colour heels under her outfit. Kiara has worn golden colour accessory around her neck, ear, and fingers. She has applied a nude colour nail-paint. The actor has left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition and set them neatly. Kiara Advani has applied nude shade makeup.

In comparison to Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif is seen posing in a maroon colour three-piece blazer set. She has worn a body-fit top and a high-waist pant. On top of that, she has worn a thigh-length blazer that has cuts at the back. Katrina Kaif has worn golden colour accessory around her neck, ear, and fingers. She has applied a nude colour nail-paint. Katrina Kaif has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and a messy look. Katrina Kaif has applied nude shade makeup.

On the work front

Kiara Advani was last seen in the Netflix web movie Guilty (2020). She will next be seen in movies like Bhool Bhulaiya 2 alongside actors Tabu and Kartik Aaryan. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. She will also be seen in the movie Shershaah. The war-based film is to be directed by Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar. The film shall star actors Vijay Meenu, Rahaao, and Sidharth Malhotra.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat (2019). The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The film has been highly awaited by most fans. Kaif is to star alongside Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in the action flick.

