Kiara Advani Feels Criticism Around 'Kabir Singh' Was 'unfair'

Kiara Adani had an extremely successful last year as she starred in two blockbuster films in 2019, i.e. Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. However, the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh was surrounded by a lot of controversies ever since its release. During a recent interview with a film critic, Kiara Advani opened up about the heavy criticism received by Kabir Singh and revealed that anything she does today, Preeti (her character from Kabir Singh) does not leave her.

Kiara Advani opens up about the criticism received by 'Kabir Singh'

Kiara Advani was recently interviewed by a film critic wherein she was asked if she would approach things in a different way if Kabir Singh was offered to her now as she has more power to choose between her scripts, Advani replied by saying that both Shahid Kapoor and herself were well aware of the film and everything that would come their way along with it as the film is a remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy.

She also said that no character she has played till now has been like her and added that Kabir Singh was by far the toughest amongst them all as everyone who knows her, knows her thinking.

The Good Newwz actor further said that all the backlash that the film received was extremely exhausting because till date, everything she does, Preeti does not leave her. Elaborating more about the same, she said that as an artist, the director of Kabir Singh had his perspective, she has hers and the audience has theirs, which was divided. Advani also feels that one cannot disrespect the intelligence of the audience.

The actor concluded her statement saying on some level, there were times when healthy debates were raised around the film, but she also feels that somewhere the audience gets really hard on certain films, and she does not know if it was fair to be that hard on Kabir Singh.

Meanwhile, Kaira Advani has several upcoming films in her kitty. Some of her upcoming films include the Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the Akshay Kumar starrer Laxxmi Bomb and Indu Ki Jawaani.

