Kiara Advani Shares Appreciation Post For Her Girl Gang, Calls Them 'soulmates'

Owing to the ongoing global pandemic, several people are confined to their homes and are missing long drives and hanging out with friends. Various Bollywood stars are sharing throwback pictures on social media to recall old and happier moments spent earlier. Recently, Kiara Advani shared a series of pictures on social media where she reminisced her time spent with her school girlfriends and called them her “soulmates.”

Kiara Advani misses her girlfriends

The Kabir Singh actress shared the memorable pictures on her Instagram page. The first picture was collage where she can be seen as striking a perfect pose with her friends. In the second picture, which seems from a girl's night out, where she can be seen happily posing with her friends. The third is a mirror selfie with her friend while the other is probably from her visit to a picturesque place with her friends.

While captioning the post, the actress mentioned that she is missing her girlfriends amid the lockdown and wished that she could just drive to their place and them. But, she further wrote that she does not want to risk anyone’s life. Later, she wrote that this post is just an appreciation post for her girlfriends who are very close to the actress. Kiara wrote that there is nothing she cannot share with her friends. She met with them in school, later ended up in the same college after four weddings and 3 different time zones.

Sometime back, the actress who received raved reviews for her film Kabir Singh also starring Shahid Kapoor, during an interview with a film critic, opened up about the heavy criticism received by Kabir Singh and revealed that anything she does today, Preeti (her character from Kabir Singh) does not leave her.

Kiara Advani was recently interviewed by a film critic wherein she was asked if she would approach things in a different way if Kabir Singh was offered to her now as she has more power to choose between her scripts, Advani replied by saying that both Shahid Kapoor and herself were well aware of the film and everything that would come their way along with it as the film is a remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy.

