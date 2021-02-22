Kiara Advani Announces Release Date Of 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' And Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Ever since the announcement of Bhool Bhulaiya 2 was made, fans of the first part could not contain their excitement and had been waiting for updates of the movie. In what comes as a surprising piece of news for the fans, Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share a still from the upcoming horror-comedy. She also revealed Bhool Bhulaiya 2 release date in the caption of the post.

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 release date announced by Kiara Advani

In the monochrome picture shared by Kiara, she and her co-star Kartik Aryan are locked in am embrace. They are lovingly looking at each other. She is wearing a pair of heavy earrings and a sleeveless dress whereas Kartik is wearing a shirt. In the caption of the post, Kara wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing 19th November 2021".

Kiara's post garnered over 277K likes within 40 minutes of uploading and is still counting. As soon as the post was shared, several of Kiara's fans and followers rushed in to comment and express their excitement for the movie. Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor also dropped a comment on the post and wrote 'good luck'. One of her fans has also committed by saying 'excited'. See their reactions below.

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 details

The movie is an Anees Bazmee directorial. Bhool Bhulaiya 2 cast includes Tabu as well in a pivotal role. It is the sequel to the 2007 blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiya which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel in prominent roles. The movie was set to release in July 2020nat but the coronavirus pandemic pushed the filming as well the release of this movie. Kartik Aryan is going to essay the character of a doctor in the film.

Know Kiara Advani's filmography

Kiara made her acting debut in the 2014 movie Fugly. She then went on to star in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Lust Stories, Kabir Singh, and Good Newwz. She also starred in the Netflix series Guilty for which she won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the Critics Choice for Best Actress category. She has a power-packed 2021 as she has several of her anticipated releases lined up for this year. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiya 2, her films Shershaah and Jug Jug Jeeyo are slated to release this year as well.

Image courtesy- @kiaraaliaadvani Instagram

