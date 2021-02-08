Kiara Advani Spotted Outside Rumoured Beau Siddharth Malhotra's House

Kiara Advani was recently spotted while she was leaving rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's house. Although the two have not publically talked about their relationship, they are often seen hanging around together. In the picture by Viral Bhayani, Kiara can be seen wearing a black outfit with a coffee cup in her hand. This is the second time that she was spotted coming out of Sidharth's house. Check out the picture.

Also Read: Kiara Advani wishes rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on birthday, shares unseen video

Kiara Advani spotted at Sidharth's house

The two were also seen going to the airport together for their trip to the Maldives. Although they did not post any pictures together, they were spotted together at the airport. Earlier, the two were spotted together while going out for lunch. In the paparazzi video, the two were seen twinning. Kiara was seen wearing a beige top with flared pants. She added a denim jacket and a brown leather clutch. On the other hand, Sidharth was seen coming out of a different car while wearing a white teeshirt and a beige pant. To complete the look, he was also seen wearing a denim jacket. Check it out.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani spotted on lunch date at Mumbai's restaurant

On the work front

Kiara Advani who made her debut with 2014 comedy Fugly was also part of commercially successful movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She also worked in Telugu movie Bharat Ane Nenu (2018) and also featured in movies like Kabir Singh and GoodNewwz. On the work front, she will be seen with her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah which is set to release this year. She is also shooting for Bhool Bulaiya 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan. Earlier, on Christmas, Kiara took to her Instagram to share a boomerang with Varun Dhawan.

Also Read: Kiara Advani shares stunning photo in red pantsuit; Fans call her 'irresistible'

Sidharth Malhotra who made his debut with Student of the Year for which he received a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut nomination. Other than this, he was also seen in Hasee toh Phasee (2014), Ek Villain (2014), Baar Baar Dekho (2016), A Gentleman (2017), Ittefaq (2017), Aiyaary (2018), Jabariya Jodi (2019), and Marjaavaan (2019). He is currently shooting Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

Also Read: Siddharth Malhotra shares picture as he basks in the Goa sun, fan asks 'Tattoo? When!?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.