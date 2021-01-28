Kiara Advani Shares Stunning Photo In Red Pantsuit; Fans Call Her 'irresistible'

On January 27, 2021, Kiara Advani took to her official Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture featuring herself from her latest photoshoot. In the picture, one can see Kiara making a bold statement as she wears a red pantsuit with a bow detailing. She can also be seen flaunting the plunging neckline of her pantsuit. Take a look at her latest picture below.

Kiara Advani drops another stunning picture

In the picture, Kiara can be seen wearing an all-red pantsuit that has a bow detailing. She kept her straight hair loose and added a pair of gold hoops. She wore subtle make-up with a matte base, well-groomed eyebrows, mascara and nude lips. As for her caption, Kiara simply dropped a red heart.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, her fans were quick to like it and flooded the comments section complimenting the beauty. Co-actor Neetu Kapoor too dropped a red heart. A fan commented, “Seems like as if a rose has turned to be the main attraction of the Earth…” with several red hearts.

Another one wrote, “Wow so beautiful n amazing as always you are” with a pair of heart-eyed face and fire emoticons. A netizen commented, “Always burning the internet” with fire emoticons. Several others simply called her ‘gorgeous’ and ‘irresistible’ with red hearts.

Kiara Advani's photos

Kiara is an active Instagram user and often treats her fans with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. On January 13, 2021, Kiara dropped yet another beautiful picture of herself from her photoshoot with photographer Dabboo Ratnani. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a beige coloured flared outfit. She simply captioned the picture with a flower emoticon. Dabboo Ratnani too commented, “Absolutely stunning shoot today”. Several of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Kiara Advani's movies

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Laxmii, alongside Akshay Kumar, and Indoo Ki Jawani as Indoo Gupta. She will next be seen in Shershaah, alongside her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. The film is based on the life of an army captain Vikram Batra who has been awarded Paramvir Chakra. She will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Image Source: Kiara Advani's Instagram

