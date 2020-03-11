Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh' Trivia:Did You Know Someone Else Was Considered For Her Role?

From being bashed as misogyny and toxic masculinity-promoting film to being the top grosser film of 2019, Kabir Singh gained the most attention in Bollywood in 2019. The Sandeep Vanga directed movie had Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani playing the lead roles. Take a look at some fun trivia related to this film.

Kiara Advani's films: Kabir Singh Trivia

Kabir Singh is a remake of Arjun Reddy

Arjun Reddy was a Telugu film directed by Sandeep Vanga that starred Vijay Deverekonda and Shalini Pandey. The movie was massively loved by Tollywood fans. Director Sandeep Vanga then remade his hit Telugu film in Hindi with Shahid and Kiara. Check out the two trailers from Vanga's directorial venture.

Unprecedented box-office collections

Kabir Singh was apparently made on a budget of Rs 60 crores. It ended up earning over Rs 379 crores at the box office. Kabir Singh was the highest-grossing film of 2019 when it was released.

#KabirSingh emerges the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... Inches closer to ₹ 250 cr mark... Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3.11 cr. Total: ₹ 246.28 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2019

The confusion about the final decision on the male cast

Apparently, there was a major confusion with respect to the casting of the male lead as Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor were earlier shortlisted for the role. In 2017, Vanga had mentioned that he wanted to remake the movie with Ranveer Singh. But after that plan fell through, the producers wanted Arjun Kapoor to play the lead. In the meantime, Vanga had already given his word to Shahid Kapoor. But in the end, all worked out for the best, and Vanga finally announced in 2018 that they have finalised Shahid for the role.

The difference between Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh

The shoot locations of Kabir Singh varied from that of Arjun Reddy. Kabir Singh was shot in Delhi and Mumbai, unlike Arjun Reddy which was shot in Hyderabad majorly, Kabir Singh's script didn't see a caste conflict like it was seen in Arjun Reddy. Vanga also made sure that he used the Hindi language more and less of English words in the Hindi remake.

Kiara Advani may not have played 'Preeti'

According to reports, Kiara Advani may not have got the role of Preeti as Tara Sutaria was also in the talks for the female lead. Tara couldn't work in the film after her debut movie's production got delayed. Vanga finally mentioned that they got lucky as Kiara got finalised as she embodied the perfect innocence that the character Preeti required.

