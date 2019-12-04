Diet Sabya's Take On Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Others' Outfits At Event Will Crack You Up

With so much scrutiny on fashion appearances, the stars are always at the risk of being slammed by the fashion police and the trolls. The celebrities ensure they approach the best designers, depending on the type of event, and get the right outfit. However, despite their best efforts, a lot of stars fail at this and become a talking point among the fashion circles. The attention to fashion has also allowed some platforms to gain popularity. One of them has been the anonymous Instagram handle, Diet Sabya, that has attained a fan following for calling out ‘plagiarised’ outfits, and having a fun take on other fashion appearances. As the who’s who of Bollywood came out for a fashion event on Tuesday, the handle once again poked fun at some of the dresses, terming them ‘sticky notes’, ‘confused gowns’ and much more.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani showcased one of the brightest looks at the event in a yellow mermaid gown. What caught Diet Sabya’s attention was how the dress flowed towards the bottom. Comparing it to sticky notes, the handle wrote, “Just for LOLs, @kiaraaliaadvani’s gown reminded us of sticky notes 😅😂😜 #dietmeme #fashionmeme #meme #lols #dietsabya.” Diet Sabya was not the only one who felt it resembled sticky notes. Another netizen too pointed the same. The user wrote, “For those of us who have always been prudent while using sticky notes... this seems hilariously disturbing.”

Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora

Alia Bhatt’s pink and black slit gown did not impress Diet Sabya either. And that was the case with Malaika Arora’s sheer gown with mirror work. The handle wrote about Alia’s dress, “This gown in confused’ and for Malaika, it captioned, “This gown is confused too.”

Others

Malavika Mohanan was at the receiving end for her choice of a velvet blazer-trousers combo. In no uncertain terms, the account wrote, “Oh no. Fire your stylist babe.” Ayushmann Khurrana’s all-white attire with a cape too got a hilarious reaction too. Varun Dhawan’s printed shirt-white pants combination got him compared to Kanye West it seemed. Amyra Dastur was another celebrity who got a special advice.

