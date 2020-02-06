Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Spotted Together Once Again; Check Details Inside

Bollywood celebrities recently attended an event which was a starry affair. Kareena Kapoor Khan's paternal cousin Armaan Jain tied the knot with designer Anissa Malhotra in a star-studded ceremony on February 03, 2020. The celebrations were a complete bash and the videos are proof. But it seems like the party hasn’t ended for a few Bollywood celebrities.

After being spotted at Armaan Jain’s wedding, rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been snapped by the paparazzi while on their way in their respective cars to the filmmaker’s place. While Sidharth Malhotra sported a blue gingham print shirt, Kiara Advani, on the other hand, was seen wearing a white top and flaunting her de-glam look. Check out the images here below:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s alleged relationship

It all started when Kiara Advani was rumoured to be dating Marjaavan star Sidharth Malhotra months back. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shocked netizens after they spent New Year's together in an undisclosed location. From videos and pictures that surfaced, a rather awkward Advani can be seen making her way through the fans, with Malhotra pacing in front of her. And now, reports claim that the love-birds have decided to take the next step as they introduced each other to their parents. A dinner party was held in Kiara's house where Malhotra had invited his parents.

On the work front

The two will also be seen sharing screen space in Shershaah. Sidharth will be playing a double role in the film, wherein he will portray both Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra. The film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was known for his actions during the Kargil War of 1999.

