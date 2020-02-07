Will Kiara Advani Star In Mohit Suri's Next Film 'Ek Villain 2'? Find Out

As fans are eager to watch Mohit Suri’s Malang which released in theatres on February 7, it seems like there is also a tentative update about the director’s next project. In a recent interview, Mohit Suri announced the sequel to his 2014 hit, Ek Villian. While he confirmed that Ek Villian 2 will star John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur as the male leads, there was no announcement about the female lead of the film.

According to reports, it is being said that the makers of the film have approached the Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani for the same. However, there has been no official statement on the same. Furthermore, Mohit Suri revealed when the script of the movie was liked by both John and Aditya.

It was also reported that the film will be a joint venture between Bhushan Kumar's T Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. The previous release was a super hit, with its music being a crucial factor behind its success as the song stole hearts for their melodious tunes. Here’s hoping Ek Villain 2 secures a place in the hearts of the audiences.

What's next for Kiara Advani?

Kiara Advani will be next seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in their upcoming film Shershaah. Vishnuvardhan's action drama is inspired by Captain Vikram Batra and is based on the life of the Indian Army Officer, for which Sidharth Malhotra has undergone military training for a couple of months. The film is written by Sandeep Srivastava and produced by Dharma Productions.

Besides Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani playing pivotal roles in the film, the movie also stars Javed Jaffrey, Paresh Rawal and Himanshu Malhotra in lead roles. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah is slated for 2020 release. It has been shot across several locations like Chandigarh, Palampur, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Image courtesy: Kiara Advani Instagram

