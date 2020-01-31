Sidharth Malhotra To Play A Double Role In Tamil Film 'Thadam' Remake?

Sidharth Malhotra is only eight years old in the film industry and already enjoys a massive fan following in the country, as the actor has managed to deliver several successful movies throughout his career. Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in Marjaavaan along with Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh, is seemingly singing to the tunes of success, as the actor has many interesting releases lined up for this year.

The actor will be seen in the Vishnuvardhan directorial, Shershaah along with Kiara Advani. As per several fresh reports, Sidharth Malhotra has been roped in a remake of a hit Tamil film. Here are the details.

Sidharth Malhotra to play a double role?

It looks like Sidharth Malhotra is all set to play a double role for the first time in his career, as the actor has been roped in for the remake of the blockbuster Tamil film, Thadam, as reported by a leading news tabloid. The team of the untitled remake film are leaving no stone unturned for its success, as they are reportedly working on two distinct looks for Sidharth Malhotra in the film. Reportedly, the makers of the film are currently hunting for an A-lister female actor opposite Sidharth Malhotra. However, no official statements have been passed by the makers of the movie.

What to expect from Thadam?

Starring Arjun Vijay, Tanya Hope and Smruthi Venkat in the leading roles, Thadam chronicles the story of a youngster's murder, which creates confusion among a few cops when they find out that the one accused in the crime has a look-alike. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Thadam's remake is expected to hit the theatres in 2021.

(Promo Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)

