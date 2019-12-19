Kiara Advani's Gorgeous Yellow Outfits That Will Brighten Your Day

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has recently become the talk of the town. Ever since her performance as Preeti in the film Kabir Singh, the actress has gained quite some attention. She has made her Bollywood debut with the film Fugly in the year 2014. The actress was also seen in the popular biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Kiara Advani also starred in the Netflix series, Lust Stories. The actress is not only known for her performances but also her killer looks and great fashion sense. Listed below are some of Kiara Advani's best yellow outfits that are sure to brighten up just about anyone's day.

Kiara Advani's Instagram: Best Yellow Outfits to brighten your day

Everyone is aware of how fit and stunning Kiara Advani keeps herself. This yellow outfit speaks of nothing less. The actress has pulled off a great two-piece outfit. With a strapless blouse and tight pencil skirt, this yellow ensemble is perfect for the day. The actress keeps it simple with her earrings, light makeup, and open wavy hair.

Kiara Advani looks stunning in this beige-yellow gown. This picture of the actress posing in her gown was posted on Kiara Advani's Instagram. The actress looks chic in the yellow gown that has a long trail. The gown looks sizzling with the thigh-high split and off the shoulder sleeves. Kiara Advani wore a pair of strappy heels to go with her embellished gown.

Kiara looks chic and modern in this neon yellow ensemble. The actress looks great with the one-shoulder top that is super quirky. She has paired a matching flared leg pant beneath it. The actress keeps it simple with just a pair of classy shades and no jewellery on.

