Kiara Advani Flaunts Her Goofy Side In This Quirky Throwback Video

Amid coronavirus lockdown several throwback videos and pictures of the Bollywood stars have become a must-watch thing for the fans at home. The Kabir Singh fame actress Kiara Advani who is known to impress all with her phenomenal acting is winning hearts of her fans with a recent goofy video. The frenzy fans of the Good Newws actress were treated with a quirky throwback video of Kiara where she can be seen making some goofy expressions.

Kiara Advani wins hearts with her goofy expressions

One of the fan clubs of the actress shared an amazing video on their Instagram page where Kiara can be seen making some funny expressions. In the clip, Kiara pretends to sleep by shutting off her eyes and when the camera pan closer towards her she acts surprise and wakes up and then starts smiling after giving a humorous expression. The fan club even gave a hilarious caption to the video where they wrote how people react when they are caught sleeping.

Meanwhile, the actress is quite active on social media these days where she is seen treating fans with some beautiful and adorable selfies. From throwback pictures of her childhood to her no-makeup look, Kiara has been leaving no stone unturned to keep her fans engaged amid the lockdown.

Read: Kiara Advani's Wardrobe: Top Looks That Can Inspire You To Try Some Bold Colours

Read: Kiara Advani’s Films With More Than One Lead, From 'Good Newwz' To 'Guilty'

Indoo Ki Jawaani might get OTT release

The lockdown has brought the world at a standstill as everyone has been forced to stay indoors and in quarantine. The movie industry is suffering huge losses as film shoots have been stalled and there are no movie releases happening. Considering the situation, many filmmakers are releasing their films on OTT platforms. After Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi, a media portal has reported that Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawaani might also get an OTT release as well.

A source of a leading media portal has said that the film is completely ready and the post-production work is close to done. The source further told the media portal that the film was being planned for a release in the first week of June. However, the production team is probably considering to release it on the web.

Read: Kiara Advani's Punjabi Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist

Read: After 'Gulabo Sitabo', Kiara Advani's 'Indoo Ki Jawaani' To Skip Theatrical Release?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.