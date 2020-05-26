Kiara Advani's Wardrobe: Top Looks That Can Inspire You To Try Some Bold Colours

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani kick-started her acting career with Kabir Sadanand's Fugly. After this, she starred in various commercially successful movies including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, and Lust Stories, to name a few. Besides impressing everyone with her skillful acting, Kiara aces in the fashion game with her unique sartorial choices. Here we have compiled some of her top looks which you can take inspiration from, have a look.

Kiara Advani’s sassy casual look

Kiara Advani is simply slaying in a yellow shaded jumpsuit in this picture. This perfect summery attire features an off-shoulder style. To ace this look, one can keep their hair loose like the actor. For a sassy vibe, they can also opt for classic aviator glares and carry a solid coloured handbag to make it stand out. Take a look at Kiara Advani’s photo.

Kiara Advani’s party look

Kiara Advani knows how to rock red like a pro. In the photo, the Kabir Singh actor has donned a little red dress featuring a v-neckline and full sleeves. To match with her red dress, she wore purple strappy heels. For a rounded off look, Kiara Advani kept her long hair loose with a middle parting and opted for a red lip shade. Take a look.

Kiara Advani’s sporty look

Kiara Advani wore a white crop top and pants ensemble in this look. She tired a knot at the end of her top to match with her rugged jeans. For a complete look, the actor opted for a messy look by curling her hair and wore a pair of blue Sketchers sneakers.

Kiara Advani's bold ensembles

Kiara Advani has showcased her two sides with distinct outfits in a picture. On one hand, she opted for a sassy white shirt dress and matched the same with leather pants. She teamed her outfit with a shiny golden jacket and wore long boots. To complete her look, Kiara Advani opted for a messy bun and kept her makeup minimal. One can opt for this classic look for concerts, parties, and other events.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani shared her picture in a monochrome formal ensemble. She paired her jet black blazer with bell-bottoms pants and sported a tie. The actor accessorised her outfit with tiny earrings. She completed her look with black boots, a high ponytail, and opted for subtle makeup with pink lipstick. Take a look.

